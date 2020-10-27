International › APA

Morocco’s Bouchra Hajij elected African Volleyball Confederation president

Published on 27.10.2020

Bouchra Hajij of Morocco was elected president of the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) for a four-year term (2020-2024), during the virtual general assembly.The election of Hajij, president of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation, as head of the continental body, came after she received 42 votes out of 54 national federations, against 12 votes for her Egyptian rival Amr Elwani, president of the CAVB since 2001.

 

The Moroccan was elected, in December 2015, vice-president of the African Volleyball Confederation, during the general assembly of the members of the confederation held in Algeria.

 

Ms. Hajij, a member of the Gender Commission of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, was also re-elected to the International Olympic Committee as a member of the Commission of Culture and Olympic Heritage.

 

