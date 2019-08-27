Morocco’s cinema icon, Amina Rachid dies at 83

Morocco’s legendary figure of cinema, theater and television, Amina Rachid died of protracted illness on Monday night at the age of 83 years.Her death was announced by the Moroccan Union of Dramatic Arts on its Facebook page.

The late Amina Rachid, who began her television and theatrical career in 1955 with French director Henry Jacques’s film “Le Medecin Malgré Lui,” starred in 3,000 radio plays, TV shows and soap operas.

She has also appeared in several famous films that have become classics of Moroccan cinema, such as Lalla Houby and “A la Recherche du Mari de Ma Femme” (In Search of My Wife’s Husband) and “Kayd Nssa.”

Aa an actress with a high sense of humor and a unique voice, she also appeared in Hakim Noury’s film “Elle est diabétique, hypertendue et refuse de crever” (She has diabetes, high blood pressure and refuses to die” in 2000, as well as “Destin d’une femme” (The Destiny of a Woman” by Hakim Nouri, (1998);”Ange de Satan” (Angels of Satan) by Ahmed Boulane (2007) and many others.

She married Moroccan writer and novelist Abdellah Chaqroun, who published a biography on his wife’s rich artistic career in 2011. Chekroun died in 2017.

According to the president of the Moroccan Syndicate of Dramatic Arts Professionals, Messaoud Bouhcine, the disappearance of Mrs. Amina Rachid is a great loss for the national artistic landscape, adding that Amina is one of the great artistic figures who have the capacity to diversify their performance style by playing dramatic or comic roles with genius.