Morocco’s Fez to host 3rd session of Mohammed VI Foundation

The spiritual capital of Morocco, Fez, is hosting the third session of the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Ulemas on December 17 and 18, in which nearly 357 researchers from 32 African countries representing the institution’s sections will take part.This session, which is in line with the Foundation’s objectives, will examine and approve the draft annual programme for 2020 and implement the action of the four standing committees of the institution, the Foundation said in a release.

These are the Commissions on Scientific and Cultural Activities, Sharia Studies, the Renaissance of African Islamic Heritage and Communication, Cooperation and Partnerships.

According its charter, the Mohamed VI Foundation for African Ulema seeks to unite and coordinate the efforts of Muslim theologians in Morocco and other African countries to present, disseminate and consolidate tolerant Islamic values.

The Foundation works, inter alia, to unify and coordinate the efforts of Muslim scholars in Morocco and other African States to promote, disseminate and consolidate the values of tolerant Islam and to take any initiative to integrate religious values of tolerance into any reform to which any development action in Africa is subordinated, both at the continental and national levels.

It aims to promote intellectual, scientific and cultural action related to the Muslim religion, to consolidate the historical relations between Morocco and other African States, to encourage the establishment of religious, scientific and cultural centres and institutions and to establish cooperative relations with associations and bodies pursuing the same objectives.

The members of the Foundation’s High Council include Niger, Kenya, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, Comoros, Benin, Gambia, Mali, Djibouti, Angola, Central African Republic, Gabon, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Congo, Togo, Sao Tome, Liberia, Ghana, Guinea, Tanzania and Sudan.