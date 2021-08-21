International › APA

Morocco’s Karima El Korri appointed UN Resident Coordinator

Published on 21.08.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Moroccan Karima El Korri as UN Resident Coordinator in Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, with the approval of the respective host governments, his spokesman announced in New York.“Karima El Korri brings to this position more than 20 years of experience in the field of international development from the United Nations and other organisations,” the same source said in a statement. In her most recent UN assignments, she headed the 2030 Agenda Division at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), having managed the population and development portfolio and initiated the Commission’s work on international migration, population ageing and youth empowerment issues.

 

Previously, Karima El Korri was a regional governance advisor and project coordinator at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

 

Before joining the international organisation, Karima El Korri was a teacher at Al-Akhawayn University in Ifrane and worked, also in Morocco, for a study and analysis centre “where she developed collaboration with the government, civil society, the private sector, universities, young people and international organisations on development issues in the country,” the same source added.

 

