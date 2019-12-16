Morocco’s King calls for fresh bilateral ties with Algeria

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Abdelmjid Tebboune following his election as President of the Republic of Algeria.In this message, the Sovereign expressed his sincere congratulations and wished Abdelmjid Tebbon every success in his high missions.

He reiterated his previous call to open a new page in relations between the two neighbouring countries, based on mutual trust and constructive dialogue.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, former minister and then head of government of President Bouteflika, was elected President of the Republic of Algeria in the first round with 58.15 percent of the vote, the National Electoral Authority announced on Friday.

Over 24.5 million Algerians were called upon to elect Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s successor from among five candidates, in a very tense atmosphere marked by social protests that have been going on since February 22.

This is the third presidential election that the authorities are trying to hold this year, after those of April 18 last year, which was supposed to pave the way for Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s fifth term, before he was forced to resign, and of July 4, 2019, which had to be cancelled, as no candidate had declared themselves aware of the extent of the social protest.