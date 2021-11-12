Morocco’s King Mohammed VI receives Gabonese president

International › APA

Published on 12.11.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, on Thursday, received in Bouznika (suburb of Rabat), visiting Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba.This meeting reflects the excellent nature of the Moroccan-Gabonese partnership, as well as the friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries.

For a long time, Morocco and Gabon have maintained an excellent political relationship, which has been reflected on the economic level as evidenced by the strong presence of Moroccan companies on Gabonese soil with investments covering the most strategic sectors.

The Kingdom is also a major provider of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Gabon. Several Moroccan companies are investing in many sectors of the Gabonese economy, including banking, agriculture, telecommunications, microfinance, infrastructure, transport and construction.

