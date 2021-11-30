Morocco’s King Mohammed VI urges Palestinians, Israelis to rebuild trust

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI called, on Monday, for the restoration of trust between the Palestinians and the Israelis.In a message to the President of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Cheikh Niang, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Moroccan king urged the international community to help “so that both parties restore mutual trust and refrain from any action that could hinder the peace process,” recalling that seven years have passed since the cessation of direct negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

“Seven years during which their mutual trust has evaporated, while it could have been used to achieve the solution so long awaited by the international community,” King Mohammed VI deplored, noting that “the stalemate in which the Middle East peace process is bogged down put a heavy responsibility on the international community.”

“Until the conditions favorable to this end are met, mutual trust must be restored,” the King insisted, adding that “Morocco will continue its efforts to bring together the conditions conducive to a return of the parties to the negotiating table,” taking advantage of its position and its privileged relations with all parties and the international powers involved.

“Even if guided by the purest intentions, any effort in this direction cannot succeed if unilateral measures continue to be taken, destroying any chances of peace and fueling violence and hatred,” the monarch added, reaffirming the Kingdom’s constant position on the justness of the Palestinian cause, which remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict.

He added that the will to ensure stability, prosperity and well-being in the region is closely linked to the quest for a just and lasting solution to this just cause, in accordance with the two-state solution based on the borders of June 4, 1967, and within the framework of the resolutions of international legality.

King Mohammed VI, who is also Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, called for the preservation of the Arab and Islamic identity of Al-Quds, as well as its legal, historical and demographic status, “the Holy City remaining open to the followers of the monotheistic religions, living peacefully as brothers.”