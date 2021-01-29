Morocco’s launches anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, on Thursday in Fez, launched the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus or Covid-19.On this occasion, the King was given the first injection of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination campaign will be free for all citizens, the objective being to immunize all components of the Moroccan people (30 million to vaccinate approximately 80 percent of the population), to reduce and then eliminate cases of contamination and death due to the epidemic, and to contain the spread of the virus, with the prospect of a gradual return to normal life.

It will take place gradually and in installments and will benefit all Moroccan citizens and residents aged 17 and over.

Morocco has ordered sufficient quantities of vaccines for 33 million people (66 million doses). It had already received a first batch of the British vaccine AstraZeneca, made in India and a first shipment of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

According to the health authorities of the Kingdom, the national vaccination campaign should gradually target the most exposed people to the infection, namely people aged 75 and over, health professionals (40 years and over ), public authorities, soldiers and teachers (from 45 years old).

The vaccination operation will initially benefit regions with high infection rates. To do this, a heavy system is mobilized to succeed in this large-scale operation

HA/fss/APA