Morocco’s World Cup 2026 Bid estimate 9-11M euros – Committee

The president of the organizing committee of Morocco’s 2026 World Cup Bid, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, has announced that the overall cost of preparing the bid is estimated to cost between 100 and 120 million dirhams (equivalent to 9-11 million euros).Speaking at a press conference held Tuesday in Casablanca, Elalamy highlighted “the strengths of the Moroccan bid: geographical proximity, favourable time zone, social and political stability”.

He also revealed that “the construction of eight (8) new stadiums is planned” to meet FIFA’s specifications, stating that for the first time, some of them will be “scalable.”

The president of the Royal Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaâ, for his part recalled the “changes made by FIFA in the competition.”

Lekjaâ also spoke of the “African” aspects of the Morocco’s bid, adding that the African Football Confederation, through its 54 members, has “pledged to support Morocco.”

He also recalled that 80 percent of the score that will be attributed to the Moroccan file by a FIFA commission is based on sports infrastructure, the financial profitability of the event, and the mobility provided by the organizers.

Morocco’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Rachid Talbi Alami Rachid, said “the government will provide full support to the Moroccan bid.” The Minister also gave assurance of an“affordable” budgetary provision, which will be released for the bid.

The news conference was an opportunity to present the logo of the Moroccan candidacy.

The organizing committee has until March 16 to submit its dossier to FIFA.

In April, a FIFA inspection commission will travel to Morocco to prepare a report for submission to its executive committee.

The Moroccan candidacy will then be submitted to a validation test, between 6 and 7 June, before the final vote to be held at the FIFA Congress on 13 June.

Morocco is in competition with the North American trio composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, who are making a joint bid.