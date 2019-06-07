Mortal remains of Biya’s ex Director of Civil Cabinet arrive Cameroon

The mortal remains of the fomer Director of Civil Cabinet Martin Belinga Eboutou has finally arrived Cameroon ahead of burial this weekend.

The corpse arrived the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport on Thursday June 6 late in the evening with a brief mass celebrated as the corpse will be heading to Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon.

He will be accompanied to his final destination this weekend after the Vatican allegedly rejectted a request to celebrate a requiem mass at Mvolye Basilica in Yaounde.

Reports say the church has still not forgiven him for the role he allegedly played in obstructing justice regarding investigations into the death of His Lordship Bishop Jean Marie Benoit Bala.

However, a compromise was reportedly reached with the Diocese of Sangmelima for the corpse to be laid there and a mass celebrated in his honour before burial.