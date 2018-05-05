‘Motion of support’ Pedagogues beg Biya to accelerate tarring of Bamenda Ring Road

Some education stakeholders in the North West Region of Cameroon have appealed to President Paul Biya to fast track the tarring of the Bamenda Ring Road in order to facilitate the movement of teachers from the hinterlands to the Regional capital.

The appeal of the pedagogues, comprising of Regional and Divisional Delegates, Principals, Vice Principals, Discipline Masters and Head Teachers of Primary schools, is contained in a motion of support which they sent to the Head of State at the end of their Regional meeting, which held in Bamenda recently.

In the two page document, the pedagogues praised President Paul Biya for fighting to stamp out corruption and ghost civil servants from the State payroll.

They equally lauded the President for redeploying French-speaking teachers who were teaching in Anglophone schools to Francophone schools and English-speaking teachers who were teaching in French schools back to in English schools.

Another factor which President Biya received a pad on the back from the North West pedagogues, was the recent appointment of two Anglophones to head the Ministries of Secondary Education and Territorial Administration.

They, however, appealed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to engage in meaningful dialogue with English-speaking Cameroonians in order to stem the tides of the Anglophone Crisis.

Meantime, the education officials further implored the President to increase the number of Anglophones admitted into Higher Institutes of learning and in the decision making stratum of the country.

“We also appeal to our Head of State to increase out of station allowances to heads of Educational establishments and to provide service cars to Divisional Delegates, who have been trekking all these years.”

During the Regional meeting, the North West Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, Johnson Apah Itor, exhorted the Education stakeholders to eschew indiscipline and toll gate classes, which he said, are tarnishing the image of their noble professional.