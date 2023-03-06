› Anglophone Crisis

Happening now

Mount Cameroon Race of Hope : Separatist Camp Dismantled in South West Region

Published on 06.03.2023 at 10h10 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Agent of the Infantry Brigade Buea_ Archive Image

The Infantry Brigade based in Buea in the South West region conducted an operation in Mato last on Friday 3 March.

 

Following the explosions during the mount Cameroon race of hope , the infantry Brigade in Buea orchestrated an operation . The BIM raided a separatist camp led by ‘General Black Rapen’, sources in the region report. According to a security source, the army destroyed an improvised explosive device  workshop during the operation. Six of these IEDs were recovered. The leader of this group is said to have escaped while several of his men were arrested. However, some of the men arrested include several civilians.

No communication has been made on this operation and the army does not indicate whether the attacked militia is involved in the IED attack against the Ascension of Mount Cameroon on Saturday 25 February.

On that day, three homemade explosive devices were detonated as athletes climbed Mount Cameroon. These attacks officially left 18 people injured. A woman who was injured died a few days later from her injuries. The attack was not claimed.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top