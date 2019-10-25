Move to engage foreign medical personnel, agreement with Russia excite Nigerian press

The plan to employ foreign medical personnel to boost healthcare and the agreements signed with Russia are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The disclosure came at a time that some stakeholders are expressing concerns about the migration of health workers from the country.

ChannelsTV said Nigeria and Russia on Thursday in Sochi, signed important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will enable both their oil giants, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Russia’s Lukeoil to elevate commercial relationship to a government-to-government backed partnership.

The Daily Trust reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said the mutually beneficial relationship between Africa and Russia must go beyond trade and business to address challenges like counter-terrorism, poverty eradication, human and drug trafficking, illicit financial flows, climate change and migration.

The Punch said the Federal Government again on Thursday hit at the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for opposing the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System of the Federal Government, saying no government agency must resist it.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who stated this at the budget defence secession organised by the Senate Committee on Finance in Abuja, described ASUU’s opposition as misplaced.

The Sun newspaper reported that history was made on Thursday when the Ondo State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German outfit, Medicus International, to establish Sunshine Medical City worth US$1.1 billion.

ThisDay reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday prohibited individuals and local firms from investing in both its primary and secondary Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions.

With the imminent closure of Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, due to its certification as unfit for further operation, threatening to worsen the congestion in the Apapa, Lagos ports, the Lekki Deep Sea Port when it comes on-stream, promises to offer succour for the maritime community in the country, ThisDay also reported.

The Nation newspaper said the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers, with four as Justices of the Supreme Court, four as heads of High Courts and 13 others as judges