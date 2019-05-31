Moz receives second aid consignment from eSwatini

Mozambique which is still struggling to deal with the aftermath of two devastating cyclones last month has received the second consignment of relief items from eSwatinim APA learnt Thursday.The items worth $214 000 arrived in that country on Wednesday, bringing the total value of items donated by eSwatini to $400 000, at the first items were delivered on April 12, 2019.

eSwatini decided to lend a helping to neighbouring Mozambique to partly relieve victims of Cyclone Aida, which attacked in March this year.

Director of the Mozambique National Institute of Disaster Cesan Tembe outlined in his statement of appreciation that the items consisted of maize, sanitary pads, soap, cooking oil and rice, among other items.