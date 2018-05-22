Mozambican leader commissions $38m gas terminal

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has launched an oceanic terminal for domestic gas in the central port of Beira that has capacity to fill 5,000 bottles of gas and 12 trucks a day, according to media reports monitored here on Tuesday.According to private television station Stv, the facility would supply cooking gas to the central and northern provinces of Mozambique as well as to neighbouring countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi said the consumption of domestic gas rose to 34,000 tonnes in 2017.

He stressed the importance of gas in replacing firewood and charcoal as a domestic fuel, and thus reducing the pressure on Mozambique’s forests.

“In the context of the fight against deforestation, the government is encouraging the Mozambican private sector to expand the distribution chain for domestic gas, so as to facilitate massive use of this fuel,” he stressed.

“This terminal will reduce the cost of the logistics involved in placing gas in the cities and towns of central and northern Mozambique”.

Nyusi added that one of the challenges facing the government is to install a refinery that will serve, not only Mozambique, but the southern African region, and will improve efficiency in importing, storing and consuming petroleum products.

This, he said, would requires the collaboration of the Mozambican business class, which he regarded as a “privileged partner” in sustainable development

Stv reported that the terminal is the initiative of the publicly-owned fuel company Petromoc and cost US$38 million to construct. About US$31 million of the funding was provided by the Export-Import Bank of India while the remainder came from Petromoc’s own funds.

Petromoc chairperson Fernando Uache said the terminal contains three reservoirs, each of which can hold 1,000 tonnes of gas and the operational costs of importing and distributing gas will now be greatly reduced, he said.