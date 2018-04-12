Mozambican leader commissions graphite mine

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday commissioned a graphite mine in Balama district of Cabo Delgado province, which will have a capacity to produce quarter of a million tonnes of graphite a year when fully operational.Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi said the new mine, built at a cost of US$250-million, fits into the government’s strategic vision of industrialising the country and will make Mozambique one of the largest producers of graphite in the world, alongside countries such as China and Brazil.

“The country is winning and the quality of life of the population will improve,” Nyusi said.

The mine is operated by Twigg Exploration and Mining, a subsidiary of the Australian miner Syrah Resources.

Syrah Resources chief executive Shaun Verner said his company targets an output of 160,000 tonnes of graphite by the end of April and revenue of about US$17 million a year when peak production is reached.

He revealed that the mine employed about 2,300 people during the construction phase, and would employ about 630 workers during the initial operational phase, 90 percent of whom will be Mozambicans.

The mine is estimated to have a useful life of 50 years.

“The known reserves of graphite here are put at 114 million tonnes, making the Balama deposit by far the largest in the world against known reserves in Turkey which are put at 90 million tonnes, in Brazil at 70 million tonnes, and in China at 55 million tonnes”, Verner said.