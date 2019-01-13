Mozambican leader congratulates DRC, Madagascar poll victors

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, on Sunday congratulated two of his newly elected counterparts in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.They are Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina, who won crucial presidential elections recently.

In two separate presidential statements on Sunday, Nyusi said that their victories testify to the overwhelming support of their peoples and trust in their commitment to serve them and work for the national interests.

The Mozambican statesman also noted that he was pleased to note the election of Felix Antoine Tshisekedi as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo following the general elections held on 30 December 2018.

Initially planned for 2016, these 30 December elections had been postponed twice.

The DRC is the largest state in Central Africa, with 81.3 million inhabitants, according to World Bank data published in 2017.

DR Congo emerged from a five-year war in 2003 during which millions were killed, mostly from hunger and disease, and militias and foreign armies exploited the country’s fabulous mineral wealth.

Meanwhile, congratulating his Malagasy counterpart, Nyusi took the opportunity to reiterate his willingness to work with him to strengthen ties of friendship, cooperation and solidarity.