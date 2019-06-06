Mozambican leader files nomination papers for October presidential poll

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has filed nomination papers for re-election as the country’s head of state during general elections set for 15 October this year, APA learnt here on Thursday.Nyusi filed the nomination papers at the Constitutional Council in Maputo on Thursday as the ruling Frelimo party presidential candidate.

Speaker of parliament, Veronica Macamo, who also filed her nomination papers on Thursday, told journalists that Nyusi would continue to prioritise efforts to build effective peace in Mozambique if he is re-elected.

“It is an urgent task that belongs to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, religious or social position,” Macamo said.

According to constitutional reforms agreed in 2004, Mozambique’s president can only serve two five-year terms.

Nyusi, who has been in power since 2014, is running for his second and final term in office.

Nyusi is expected to square off against main opposition Renamo leader Ossufo Momamde whose supporters have fought with government forces since a disputed election four years ago.