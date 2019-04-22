International › APA

Mozambican leader on six-day visit to China

Published on 22.04.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi left Maputo on Monday for a six-day working visit to China during he is expected to hold talks with President Xi Jinping.The Mozambican presidency said in a statement that Nyusi would also participate in the Second International Cooperation Forum that would run under the theme “Belt and Route Cooperation: Creating a Better and Shared Future”.

He is also expected to take part in a business forum as well as meet representatives of the Chinese private sector and the Mozambican community resident in China.

Nyusi is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister
José Pacheco, Transport and Communications Minister Carlos Mesquita,
Agriculture and Food Security Minister Higüino de Marrule as well as representatives of the Mozambican private sector.

