Mozambican leader on six-day visit to China

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi left Maputo on Monday for a six-day working visit to China during he is expected to hold talks with President Xi Jinping.The Mozambican presidency said in a statement that Nyusi would also participate in the Second International Cooperation Forum that would run under the theme “Belt and Route Cooperation: Creating a Better and Shared Future”.

He is also expected to take part in a business forum as well as meet representatives of the Chinese private sector and the Mozambican community resident in China.

Nyusi is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister

José Pacheco, Transport and Communications Minister Carlos Mesquita,

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Higüino de Marrule as well as representatives of the Mozambican private sector.