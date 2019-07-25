Mozambican leader picks new head of Constitutional Council

Published on 25.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed Lúcia da Luz Ribeiro as head of the country’s Constitutional Council, replacing Hermenegildo Gamito who resigned on personal grounds.The Constitutional Council is Mozambique’s highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law and is responsible for resolving constitutional disputes.

It validates and declares final election results and has power to determine the legality of referenda, verify that presidential candidates meet the qualifications laid down by law as well as hears appeals on decisions on electoral dispute petitions.

The council has final say on constitutional matters.

Ribeiro becomes the first woman to head the council since Mozambique’s independence in 1975.

The country is expected to hold presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections on October 15.