Mozambican leader sets 15 October as 2019 general elections date

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has set 15 October 2019 as the date for the country’s next presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections, his office announced on Wednesday.In a statement, the Presidency said this is the date proposed by the National Elections Commission and that Nyusi had consulted the Council of State, a body that advises the President, before making the announcement.

“The three elections will be held simultaneously, on the same day, 15 October 2019 throughout the country, and in those nine countries abroad where Mozambican emigrants have the right to vote for the President and for parliamentary representatives”, reads the statement.

The Constitution gives the President the power to set the date for general elections, but the Electoral Law gives him very little room for manoeuvre. The law states that the elections, held every five years, must take place on a date in the first fortnight of October.

The date must be announced at least 18 months in advance. Thus Nyusi made the announcement with just five days to spare.

The country is currently preparing for nationwide municipal elections, which will be held on 10 October this year.

Voter registration began on 19 March and will last until 17 May. The voter cards issued for the municipal elections will also be valid for the general elections. A further registration period will be held in 2019.

Meanwhile, Nyusi will run for re-election in 2019 and is expected to square off with opposition Renamo party leader Afonso Dhlakama, whose supporters have fought with government forces since a disputed election three years ago.

Both leaders have been meeting since 2015 in August, raising hopes of a resolution to the conflict, whose scale is difficult to gauge because fighting takes place mostly in the remote interior.