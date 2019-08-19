Mozambican leader takes economic diplomancy to Russia

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique is expected in Russia on Tuesday to kick-start a four-day official visit with a focus on economic diplomacy, APA can report Monday.Addressing a media briefing on Monday in capital, Maputo shortly after Nyusi’s depature, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, José Pacheco, pointed to the energy sector, with a greater focus on hydrocarbon research and exploration, as being of particular interest to Mozambique.

“Russia, in partnership with other investors, is interested in getting involved in the hydrocarbon business, more specifically gas in Mozambique. Therefore, it is a visit of essentially great economic interest to Russia, ”he said.

In addition to energy, the minister also pointed to the agriculture, infrastructure and tourism sectors as strategic for Mozambique.

It is precisely these sectors that the Government’s Five-Year Plan 2015-2019 sets as priorities in the president’s governance cycle.

He said the government wants greater cooperation with the businessmen of that eastern European country.

He stressed that during the Nyusi visit, in addition to state relations and talks, there will be a Mozambique and Russia Business Forum, so that businessmen from both countries can explore

opportunities as well as establish partnership agreements.

Nyusi’s agenda includes his participation in the Mozambique-Russia Business Forum and talks with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Nyusi’s agenda also includes a meeting with the Mozambican community residing in Russia as well as visiting enterprises of economic and social interest.

It will be the first visit to Russia by a Mozambican president since the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 199.

The last visit to Moscow by a Mozambican leader was in 1987 when Joaquim Chissano was a guest of the Russian state.