Mozambican leader unveils $10m cement plant

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has inaugurated the third cement factory built in the northern port city of Nacala at the cost on $10.28 million, APA can report on Friday.The factory, Cimentos de Maiaia, is 85 percent owned by Chinese private interests, and 15 percent by Mozambicans.

The factory’s production target is 250,000 tonnes of cement a year.

Total investment in the factory was 10.28 million

Cimentos de Maiaia currently employs 60 workers, 48 of whom are Mozambicans.

At the inauguration, Nyusi said that Nacala is now contributing efficiently to the country’s infrastructures by increasing the supply of materials essential for construction, such as cement.

“The investors continue to believe in Mozambique”, said the President adding that he was pleased by reports that some investors want to produce clinker in Mozambique using a locally produced product instead of imported clinker would reduce the price of cement.

A company manager, Penicico Alberto, told reporters that Cimentos de Maiaia has every intention of offering affordable prices.

“Our immediate market is the north of the country and certainly we shall make a difference in the supply of cement, since we shall apply competitive prices, taking the competition into account. Initially we shall concentrate on the domestic market. For now, we shall not be exporting”, Alberto said.

In the first week, the factory is still at an experimental phase, ensuring the quality of the product.

The retail price of cement in northern Mozambique recently rose to $10.2 from $08.30 a 50 kilo sack and when the new factory’s product reaches the market, it could push prices down again.