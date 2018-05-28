Mozambican man confesses to raping goat to death

A 20-year Mozambican man from Manjacazi in the southern province of Gaza has been detained and later released by the police after he confessed to raping a female goat to death, APA learnt on Monday.State radio reported that the suspected rapist has confessed to the crime and showed deep repentance for his unusual act which has left Gaza residents lost for words.

The remorseful man who has not been named told police on Monday: “I, indeed, had sex with the female goat and this happened while my wife was away in a distant town called Dingane. Taking the opportunity of her absence I set off, on-duty, in my employer’s passenger taxi to a different neighbourhood. The goat died”.

Meanwhile the goat’s owners are demanding the restitution of the animal or a dowry price, locally called “lobolo” from the self-confessed rapist to atone for his act.

They had reported the case to the police who went on to detain the suspect for several hours.

The story about the man and the goat has sparked outrage among Mozambicans with most of them condemning the act as bizarre and incomprehensible.

“Our female goat had been raped and it was bleeding. Its vagina has swollen and since the goat is dead now we are not going to eat it. So all we want is a live goat. Otherwise, the rapist will have to pay a bride price for it. It will depend on his choice” Victoria Come one of the owners told state radio.

The police, who have now freed the rapist, refused to record an interview on the matter but said they had detained him to protect him from a lynch mob that may have been baying for his blood.