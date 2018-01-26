Mozambican nabbed while attempting to smuggle heroin into S/Africa

A Mozambican national has been arrested while attempting to smuggle 200 kilogrammes of heroin into South African through Swaziland, the police said on Friday.According to South Africa’s priority crime investigation directorate, popularly known as the Hawks, the 50-year old unnamed suspect was arrested on Wednesday at the Golela border post between Swaziland and South Africa.

“The cargo which had originated from Mozambique was intercepted during a joint operation involving the Border Guard Police of Mpumalanga province and the South African Hawks and Crime Intelligence special units,” Hawks spokesperson Brigwani Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

The official said the South African authorities received a tip-off about a truck carrying heroin which had left from Mozambique on Wednesday.

“The members received information about a truck that was trafficking drugs from Mozambique via Swaziland and was on its way to South Africa. An intelligence-led operation was immediately launched and the truck was intercepted at the Golela border post,” he explained.

Experts says an estimated one tonne of cocaine allegedly passes through Mozambique per month and the value of illegal drugs passing through the country’s airports and ports is probably more than all legal foreign trade combined,

Since Mozambique is essentially a corridor for drugs, rather than a major user, most of the money ends up outside.