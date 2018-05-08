Mozambican parastatals facing viability challenges – Official

A total of 20 state-run Mozambican companies are facing acute financial challenges on the back of poor investment decisions and mismanagement, an official said on Tuesday.Institute for the Management of State Holdings chairperson Ana Coanai said some of the loss-making companies are the national carrier Mozambique Airlines, Mozambique Postal Services, Mozambique Public Bus Company, Mozambique Telecommunications (TDM) and Mozambique Cellular (MCEL).

He said the Mozambican government has embarked on a restructuring exercise with a view to attracting international partners to invest in the companies.

“We are having a hard time making investments in these companies,” Coanai said.

The first phase of the restructuring exercise will involve merging of TDM and MCel to return the loss-making firms to profitability.