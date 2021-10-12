International › APA

Mozambican troops kill rebel leader

Published on 12.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The Mozambican army has killed the leader of the armed wing of a breakaway faction the country’s main opposition Mozambique National Resistance (Renamo), according to the police on Monday.Police chief Bernardino Rafael said Mariano Nhongo was killed in Sofala province during clashes on Monday morning between members of the Defence and Security Forces (FDS) and insurgents loyal to Nhongo. 

Nhongo was killed along with one of his collaborators, Ngau Kama in the forests where he was hiding.

The hardline leader of the armed group called Renamo military junta had refused to surrender and had rejected overtures by Renamo to discuss his grievances with a view to ending the attacks against civilians, plunder of property and arson perpetrated by his group.

He has refused to recognise a 2019 peace accord signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade.

