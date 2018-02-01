Mozambique: 16 people feared dead after boat sinks in port city

At least 16 people are missing off the coast of Quelimane in Mozambique’s central province of Zambezia, after a boat capsized and sank early on Thursday, APA can report.According to private television Stv, the boat was carrying 16 people, all of whom are still missing.

The Maputo-based broadcaster reported that the incident happened when the boat was heading to the port of the city Quelimane from Madal district, and was caught in a storm.

The boat was not licensed to carry passengers, according to Sty.

This is the third shipwreck within a year; the first occurred early last month when four people died.



The incident has sparked mutual recrimination between the maritime authorities and Mozambican coast guard.Such boats are usually crammed with peasant farmers and market vendors operating along the Mozambican coast from nearby islands, and were not built to withstand heavy winds when crossing the Indian Ocean.