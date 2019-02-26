Mozambique: 17 prison officers arrested for unlawfully releasing inmates

The provincial attorney general’s office in Mozambique’s Maputo province has ordered the arrest of 17 prison officers on charges of facilitating the unlawful release or escape of inmates serving sentences at Maputo jail, APA learnt on Tuesday.Among those arrested are two senior officials in the provincial correctional services. These are the former directors of the Maputo Provincial Penitentiary and Preventive Penitentiary of the City of Maputo, Ramos Zamboco and José Machado, respectively

“The group is facing charges of false statements, forgery of documents and abuse of office and functions, all with a view to ensuring the release of prisoners on parole,” the attorney general’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

A significant number of inmates escaped Maputo’s main high-security prison in recent weeks while others escaped from another jail in Maputo province.