Mozambique: 24 insurgents jailed for part in terror attacks

The Cabo Delgado provincial court has sentenced 24 people to prison terms for their part in a spate of terror attacks carried out by suspected Islamist insurgents in northern Mozambique since October 2017, according to media reports monitored here on Wednesday.The reports said out of the 29 people who appeared before the court on Tuesday, 23 were sentenced to 16 years in jail while one, who is below the age of 18, was handed a 12-year sentence.

Five others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

This was the second mass trial of insurgents since the end of 2018. The first trial that took place in October 2018 saw 189 people appearing before the court, 113 of whom were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The suspected Islamist insurgents have been targeting police stations in the province. The attacks have claimed more than 200 lives.