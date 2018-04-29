Mozambique: 500, 000 condoms required to counter HIV/AIDS – Official

The executive secretary of Mozambique’s National Council for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Idalina Libombos says her country needs half a million condoms to be freely distributed to public places such as health posts, schools, markets, committees, hotel industry and companies as part of a strategy to reduce the soaring infection rate, APA can report on Sunday.According to the official, her department hopes to reach young people who are sexually active and one of many pupils still spouting the myth that the disease is contracted by using an infected person’s utensils and kissing with the tongue.

Libombos told APA in an exclusive interview on Sunday that for this year 102.7 million condoms are available and they are arriving in phases due to lack of storage capacity for them to arrive at once.

“The available condoms cover less than half of the needs. Their use is low at all population groups, mainly those most at risk of HIV infection. Unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected partner is the main form of transmission of the virus, becoming 90 percent more responsible for the total number of infections. The use of male or female condom is the most effective available method to bar HIV transmission” Libombos said adding that CNCS wants to create a national condom strategy, which allows its better management and control.

“What has happened when we talk of breakage, we are saying, we have no storage capacity. We can’t, for instance, bring, at once, 102.7 million condoms. We purchase them in phases. We have got three bigregional storages in Beira, Nampula and Maputo” Libombos added.

Various cooperation partners are working in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Mozambique.

These include the UN Fund for Populations Activities of FNUAP.

This UN body has secured $3.7 million for the purchase of condoms until the year 2020.

“Currently, FNUAP has pledged $3.7 million for the purchase of condoms. But, there is a gap of more than $9 million hence the government support is of paramount importance,” Libombos said.

Nationwide, around one in eight people have HIV or AIDS according to government data that is questioned by non-governmental groups working in the health sector.

Mozambique has the world’s eighth highest HIV prevalence.

The state contributes around five percent to spending on programs, according to 2017 data, basically paying the salaries of health workers and allowing donors like the United States to do the rest.