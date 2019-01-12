Mozambique: 79 foreigners denied entry during festive season

The spokesperson of Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) Celestino Matsinhe, has said a total of 79 foreigners of different nationalities were prevented from entering the country from December 13 to January 8 due to irregularities of various kinds, including fodged Visas, APA can report on Saturday.According to the official, lack of clarity as to the reasons for coming in Mozambique, including the lack of subsistance conditions were other irregularities detected by the authorities.

“Among those denied entry into the country were 13 Egyptians, 11 Nigerians and eight Cameroonians standing out”, Celestino told APA on the sidelines of a closing ceremony of Operation Bwerane.

The “Operation Bwerane” was officially ended on Friday after it had been activated on December 11 to welcome tourists during the festive season

According to the spokesperson of the National Migration Service (SENAMI) Celestino Matsinhe, in the same period, 39 foreigners were repatriated, out of a total of 85 with migratory offenses.

Of the repatriates, the highlight goes to 14 Zimbabweans, seven Pakistanis and six Congolese, among other nationalities.