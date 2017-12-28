International › APA

Mozambique: 94 arrested for drug trafficking in Manica province

Published on 28.12.2017 à 11h21 by APA News

Some 94 people were arrested in Mozambique’s Manica province during the past 12 months in connection with alleged drug trafficking, provincial governor Alberto Mondlane said on Thursday.Mondlane told the state-run Radio Mozambique that among those arrested were 87 locals, six Zimbabweans and a Nigerian.

He said most of the criminals were arrested for alleged possession or use of marijuana.

“The police also seized more than four tonnes of marijuana and large amounts of other heavy drugs,” Mondlane is quoted as saying.


The districts of Guro, Macossa, Báruè, Sussundenga, Gondola and the city of Chimoio were cited as having the highest cases of production, consumption and commercialization of drugs in the province.

