Mozambique alarmed by school dropout figure

Mozambique’s Minister of Education and Human Development, Conceição Sortane, has said 550,000 students dropped out of school last year due to alarming failure rates.The official is quoted by Radio Mozambique on Saturday as saying although her department has reached satisfactory levels of access to education, drop-out rates remain very worrying.

“From 2007 to 2016, students who complete seven years of schooling annually represent only 45.6% on average. And only 30% of the students

who enter first grade annually complete the 70th grade in seven years” she said.

Sortane added: “Only last year about 550,000 primary school pupils stopped going to school as failure rates were also at alarming levels. In the 10th class, for example, the failure rates in the last five years were 46 percent on average”.

Sortane made the revelations during Saturday’s opening of the first national meeting of the district directors of the education sector, which aims to harmonize the country’s educational policies, following a concerned over low school enrollments.

This data, which do not satisfy the education sector, served as a pretext for an extraordinary gathering in the central port city of Beira where district managers want to find ways to retain students in schools and improve teaching and learning.

The meeting, is also discussing corrective measures and the position of school managers.