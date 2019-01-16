Mozambique, Andorra agree to establish diplomatic relations

Mozambique and Andorra, a sovereign European micro-state, have agreed to establish diplomatic relations in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention, the Austrian capital, aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and strengthening friendship and cooperation , in the political, economic and cultural sphere, APA can report on Wednesday.On Wednesday, the two countries signed in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, the Protocol that formalizes the establishment of diplomatic relations. The protocol was initialed by the Ambassador of Mozambique in Portugal, Joaquim Casimiro Simeão Bule and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra in Portugal, Jaume Serra Serra.

“Keen to promote mutual understanding and strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural spheres, guided by the principles and objectives of the Charter of the United Nations, international law and international treaties, including mutual respect , sovereign equality of States, national independence, respect for national sovereignty and

territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of States, promotion of international peace and security, Mozambique and the Principality of Andorra decide to establish diplomatic relations, “reads part of the the protocol seen by APA on Wednesday.

In a seperate brief media statement to APA, Mozambican Ambassador to

Portugal, Joaquim Bule, said his country wants to use Andorra

experience in tourism

“Mozambique wants to take advantage of the experience of that micro-state in the toursim area taking into account that the Andorran economy is based on tourism, with an estimated 10.2 million visitors annually to Andorra”, reads the note.

Andorra is a sovereign European micro-state, without access to the sea, in the Iberian Peninsula, in the Eastern Pyrenees, limited by France to the north and Spain to the south.

Andorra is the sixth smallest nation in Europe, with an area of 468 square kilometers and a population of approximately 77,281 inhabitants.