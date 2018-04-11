Mozambique: Apex bank benchmark lending rate to 18 percent

Banco de Mocambique has reduced its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 18 percent, APA can report on Wednesday.Central Bank Governor Rogério Zandamela said the monetary policy committee had also decided to reduce the monetary policy interest rate, or MIMO, by 150 basis point to 16.5 percent

At a media briefing in Maputo on Wednesday, Zancndamela said that continued low inflation justified the cut in interest rates.

According to the official, this meant it was realistic to hope for single digit inflation of below 10 percent for 2018.

“The trend to low inflation has allowed the central bank to cut its interest rates repeatedly since mid-2017, and we clearly expect this to continue”, Zandamela said.

He added that the interest rates practiced by the commercial banks on the Interbank Money Market – for example, in transactions with treasury bills – have also tended to fall.

In recent days, these rates have even fallen lower than the MIMO rate.