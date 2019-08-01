Mozambique apex court approves four presidential candidates

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council has approved four presidential candidates for this year’s October elections, APA learnt here on Thursday.The four are incumbent President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who will be running for his second and final term in office, as well as main opposition Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, Daviz Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) and Mario Albino.

“Pursuant to decision No. 7 / CC / 2019, issued after verifying the legal requirements required for the application, the court rejected the candidacy for office of Maria Alice Mabota, Helder Luís Paulo Mendonça and Eugénio Estêvão, for not meeting conditions,” the council said in a notice.

The Constitutional Council is Mozambique’s highest body when it comes to matters of constitutional and electoral law. Its decisions are bidding and cannot be challenged.

The council added that it took the decision to reject three candidates after detecting anomalies that showed that their nomination forms were fraudulently signed by a few people instead of the required number of registered voters as per the electoral law.

Mozambique will hold presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections on October 15. For the first time, provincial governors will also be elected.