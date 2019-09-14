Mozambique August inflation steady at 0.11 percent

Mozambique’s National Institute on Statistics (INE) has said the country’s August inflation 0.11 per cent, a significant deflation when compared to the previous month in July at 0.31 percent.According to INE, the latest figures were drawn from the consumer price indices for the three largest cities namely Maputo, Nampula and Beira.

“The August figure marks the end of a three month period of deflation. The average price levels fell by 0.31 per cent in May, 0.23 per cent in June, and 0.31 per cent in July.

“The main price rises in August were for sweet potato 11.2 per cent, butter beans 3.6 per cent, dried fish 3.5 per cent, fresh fish 1.8 per cent, restaurant meals 1.1 per cent, and bread 0.5 per cent”, INE said in a media statement availed to APA on Friday. .

The agency added that on the other hand, the prices of several other goods fell and the main price reductions were for onions 12.6 per cent, tomatoes 5.9 per cent, lettuce 4.8 per cent, cabbage 2.9 per cent, brown sugar 2.8 per cent, beef 1.8 per cent, and petrol 0.3 per cent.