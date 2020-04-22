Mozambique bans poultry imports from Poland over bird flu

The Mozambican government has suspended poultry imports from Poland following a bird flu outbreak in the European country, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The ministry said in a statement that the decision to suspend imports came in the wake of warnings from the European Food Security Authority of the possibility of contamination on chickens and other poultry products produced in Poland.

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Poland’s Lubelskie region.

“The importation of chickens and their derivatives from Poland is temporarily banned,” the ministry said.

It said the Mozambican authorities would carry out mandatory quality checks of imported poultry products “before their distribution and commercialization in the national market.”