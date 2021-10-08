International › APA

Happening now

Mozambique boat capsizes, over 60 people missing

Published on 08.10.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

At least 60 people are known to have gone missing after the boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Mozambique, APA can report on Friday.Those missing are mostly children, according to a report on state radio which says that the ill-fated boat was on its way to Memba district, Nampula Province from the port of Nacala when it capsized on Thursday evening.

Radio Mozambique says the boat was laden with passengers and goods when it hit inclement weather.

The Mozambican authorities have launched a search and rescue operation as report suggest that some survivors had swam ashore after the boat overturned.

