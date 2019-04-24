Mozambique braces for another cyclone

The National Institute of Meteorology of Mozambique (INAM) on Wednesday warned that Tropical Cyclone Kenneth will hit the north of the country and Tanzania by the end of the week.INAM said in a statement that Cyclone Kenneth has strengthened as it approached the Mozambique Channel.

“The storm will be characterized by strong winds in the order of 80 to 120 kilometres per hour and heavy rains, more than 100 millimetres in 24 hours, accompanied by strong thunderstorms,” the statement said.

The system is expected to hit Mozambique mainland on Friday and is expected to affect coastal districts of Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces.

This has prompted the National Emergency Operations Centre to evacuate the population in the affected areas on Wednesday.

It also advised residents of these areas to take precautionary measures such as parking vehicles in protected locations, reinforcing doors and windows of homes in order to withstand strong winds and staying away from electricity pylons or trees.

Mozambique is recovering from the impact of the deadly Cyclone Idai that hit the country and neighbouring Malawi and Zimbabwe in March. The cyclone claimed more than 1,000 lives and left a trail of destruction.