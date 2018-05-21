Mozambique chases $18m to build polytechnic institute

The Mozambican government, through its Ministry of Science, Technology and Vocational Technical Education (MCTESTP), is in talks with China to secure funding for the construction of the Gorongosa Polytechnic Institute, in the central province of Sofala, APA can report on Monday.It is a medium-level professional technical education institution designed to accommodate 740 students and a boarding school with a capacity of 400 students to be installed in an area where 10 hectares are reserved for school infrastructure and 300 hectares for school and grazing cattle.

A statement from MCTESTP to APA on Monday says, for this purpose, the Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education and Professional Technician Jorge Nhambiu received in Maputo a delegation of Chinese experts to design the IMP of Gorongosa, budgeted at about $18 million granted by Beijing.

“The Chinese work team was composed of eight members of different specialties, including the person in charge of the overall coordination of the project, managers, designers, engineers, among others,” the statement said.

The IMP of Gorongosa includes classrooms, laboratories and library, administrative block, kitchen and dining room (with a capacity for 210 students), female dormitory (3-storey building with 25 rooms with a capacity of 8 students per room), male dormitory (building of 3 floors with 25 rooms and capacity for 8 students per room), houses for teachers (building of 2 floors with 12 houses), gymnasium and soccer field and workshops.

Due to its geographic location within the province of Sofala and socioeconomic practice prevailing in the region, courses related to agriculture, livestock farming, agricultural mechanization, renewable energies, information and communication technologies and agro-processing are planned for the Gorongosa IMP.

The statement says that at the working meeting with the Chinese delegation, Jorge Nhambiu, stressed that the Gorongosa IMP is of great importance to the government, which has been waiting since 2013 for its effective implementation.

The Minister also said that the government intends that Gorongosa IMP be constituted as a center of excellence in the courses that it will offer, benefiting not only the resident population and the surrounding regions from Sofala province, but also the entire Mozambique.