Mozambique: China donates $100M for development projects

The Chinese government has donated $100 million to implement four development projects in Mozambique, APA can report.The agreements were formalized in Maputo on Monday during the VI Session of the Joint Commission between the two countries.

These are agreements for the construction f the Xai-Xai international airport project in the southern province of Gaza; construction of the Technical Institute of Gorongosa in the central province of Sofala, technical assistance to the Zimpeto National Stadium in the Maputo province in the southern region f the country and the project of sending agricultural specialists to China for training.

Speaking at the closing address of the event was Mozambique’s deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Maria Lucas, who expressed her desire to see China ‘s areas of intervention in Mozambique expanded, through private investments in transportation, logistics, manufacturing, agro – processing, commercial banking, tourism and housing, among other areas that the country has great potential.

China’s visiting deputy minister of Commerce, Qian Keming, expressed his government’s willingness to continue to offer development aid to Mozambique, by allocating resources and donations to priority projects that promote the well – being of the people.

Qian was encouraged by the increase in trade in 2017. Data released by event spokeswoman Belmiro Malate indicate that the volume of trade cooperation between Mozambique and China has “grown a lot” in recent years. “Today China is one of Mozambique’s largest trading partners. The bar exceeds one billion US dollars.”

The first financing agreement for the construction of Xai-Xai airport was signed in 2017, with the approval of $60 million and the agreement signed on Monday allows the execution of the works. The project aims to improve the condition of transport and facilitate the communication of people and goods, and promoting the development of local economy, especially tourism.

Qian Keming arrived in Mozambique on Saturday as part of the deepening cooperation ties between the two countries. The visit ends on Tuesday.