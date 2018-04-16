Mozambique: Chinese found with 4.kg rhino horn detained

The Mozambican authorities have announced the seizure of 4.2 kilograms of rhino horns from a Chinese citizen who was about to board a flight at the Maputo International Airport, APA can report on Monday.This becomes the second incident inside a week following the arrest of another Chinese and two alleged Mozambican accomplices suspected of illegal fishing and export to Asian markets of 800 kilograms of live mangrove crabs caught in the Quirimbas National Park in the northern province of Cabo delgado.

According to a Monday statement from the Mozambique Tax Authority (AT), the Chinese was stopped before he could board a Qatar Airways plane heading to Doha.

His final destination was Hong Kong.

“The arrest was thanks to the joint work which the Tax Authority, the Mozambican police and other security forces have undertaken at entry and exit points throughout the country”, said the statement to APA on Monday.

The Chinese national is being held in the Maputo 11th police precinct “for subsequent steps” while investigations are underway.

Since the trade is illegal, it is hard to estimate how much 4.2 kilos of rhino horn would sell for but in recent years demand for such contraband items in Asia, especially Vietnam, has made it more expensive than gold or cocaine.

This latest arrest follows the largest ever seizure of ivory in Mozambique last Thursday, when the AT opened a container at Maputo port and found no less than 867 elephant tusks, weighing over 3.5 tonnes, hidden among plastic items that were about to be sent to Asia for recycling.

The container was supposedly being exported to Cambodia, but it was owned by a Chinese company with premises in Beluluane, on the outskirts of Maputo.

In recent years, Mozambique has strengthened control in combating illegal trade in wildlife in the face of increased trade in ivory and rhinoceros horns prevailing in southern Africa and Asia.

Ivory is used as jewelry and home decorations in Vietnam, which bans hunting of its own dwindling population of elephants.