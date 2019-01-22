Mozambique closes 12 higher education institutions

Mozambique’s Ministry of Science and Technology, Higher Education and Professional Technician (MCTESTP) has ordered the closure of 12 higher education institutions in the country for operating without a license.A media statement from MCTESTP) said for the operation of a higher education institution, the permit is valid for five years, renewable upon request and a new survey – except in cases of changes in the nature of the institution, suspension of unauthorized activity, as well as violation of Mozambican law.

During the period from October 2017 to October 2018, the ministry warned the institutions to produce all legal documentation, but in November 2018, an inspection action of the department found that they were still without minimum conditions for operation.

“Of the 132 units of higher education inspected until October 2017, 28 teaching units did not have minimum conditions to operate, which meant that until that date they had not been awarded the permit; 12 of them have eventually been shut and they will not be operating from now onwards”, read the statement.

The MCTESTP has already issued an exhortation to all higher education institutions in the country to request inspections and inspections for the purpose of issuing a license.