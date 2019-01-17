Mozambique: Crocodiles cause havoc in fishing sector

Fishing activities in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado are under threat due to crocodiles which, according to the local authorities, are frequently

attacking the fishermen.The local authorities are said to be preparing the logistical conditions to kill the crocodiles, which are endangering the livelihood of communities, mainly in four regions of the province, including its capital city, Pemba.

Celia Augusto, acting head of the provincial directorate of land, environment and rural development, told APA in an interview on Thursday that the decision to kill the reptiles follows complaints by local community leaders. She said killing the reptiles is the only feasible solution, at the moment, because her office has got no means to transfer the animals to another habitat.

“We confirm the existence of crocodiles in the dam built by the Cabo Delgado Port authorities under the framework of the logistics base. Under article 25 on the hunting and the defence of peoples and goods, in cases of an imminent animal attack to people and goods, the only thing that can be done is to kill the dangerous animal.

“We don’t have conditions to capture and transport the crocodiles to another place. Hence, the process to kill them is under way,” she told APA over the phone from the provincial capital, Pemba on Thursday.