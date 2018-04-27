Mozambique discovers new bat species

The Zoological Journal of the Linnaean Society says it has discovered a new species of bat, previously unknown in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park, in the central province of Sofala.A study published on Friday by the Zoological Journal of the Linnaean Society describes three new species of bats from Southern Africa, one, with the scientific name Rhinolophus Gorongosae, which is believed to occur only in Gorongosa National Park, and possibly on nearby Mount Mecula.

According to the study, it is a horseshoe bat, but found to be genetically and morphologically distinct from neighbouring horseshoe bat populations.

Weighing just five grams it is the smallest horseshoe bat known in Africa.

The other two new species are also found in Mozambique.

Rhinolophus Rhodesiae has been confirmed to be a distinct species found in northern Mozambique and elsewhere in Southern Africa.

The third species, Rhinolophus lobatus, is not exactly new.

It was once believed to be identical to the West African bat R. Landeri, but further research has revealed that it is a separate species unique to Mozambique and South Africa.

It now replaces R. Landeri on the species list for Mozambique.

One of the co-authors of the study, Jen Guyton, who is a Princeton University Ph.D. candidate working at Gorongosa National Park, said “we’re thrilled to add two new bat species to the checklist for Mozambique. It’s not often that new mammal species are described anymore, but genetic methods are revolutionising taxonomy, and allowing us to unearth a whole host of cryptic species”.