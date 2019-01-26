Mozambique drops to 122 in Global Talent Index

Mozambique fell to 122 position from 117 to 122 in the 2018 Global Competitiveness Index of Talents, becoming one of the four worst countries in the world to attract, retain and develop talent, APA can report.According to the latest global talent competitiveness index, seen by APA on Friday Mozambique fell five places in the ranking.

Last year there were 119, and this year 125 countries are analyzed in all, and Mozambique significantly fell surpassing only Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.

Measures and rankings of countries by the Global Talent Competitiveness Index have taken into account aspects such as the ability to enable, attract, retain and develop talents.

The index assesses the policies and practices that enable a country to attract, develop and retain both ‘Technical/Vocational skills’ and the ‘Global Knowledge skills’

associated with innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership, the talent that contributes to productivity and prosperity.

In these aspects, the report revealed that the country can even attract talent, more than some developed countries such as Russia or Greece, but is unable to make them develop, being one of the worst in

this regard.

Among the three Lusophone countries evaluated, Portugal is the best positioned, ranking 27th and Brazil 72nd.

The report also reveals that Switzerland, Singapore and the United States continue to lead in talent competitiveness while countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa are experiencing a progressive reduction in their talent base.

The Global Talent Competitiveness Index was released on the fringes of

the World Economic Forum that kicked off on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Launched for the first time in 2013, this report also provides a wealth of data and analysis that help decision makers develop talent strategies, overcome talent incompatibilities, and become more competitive in the global marketplace.