Mozambique economy grew 2.3 percent in second quarter – Official

Mozambique’s National Statistics Institute (INE) says the country’s economy grew by 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period of last year, APA can report Thursday.According to INE, the performance of economic activity in the second quarter of 2019 is attributed, firstly, to the tertiary sector, which grew 3.5 percent, most notably the transport, storage, ancillary transport, information and communication activities.

Together, these branches grew 6.7 percent, followed by real estate rental and business services by 4.7 percent.

“Second is the secondary sector, with growth of 2.1 percent, driven by the manufacturing sector with 3.7 per cent, aided by the construction industry, with growth of about 3.0 per cent”, INE said in a statement to APA on Thursday.

In the period under review, agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry, logging, related activities and fishing accounted for the largest share of the economy, accounting for 24.7 percent of GDP, followed by transport, storage and ancillary activities. transport, and information and communications with a joint contribution of 10.0 percent.

Third place is in commerce and repair services, with 9.0 percent, followed by manufacturing, with 7.5 percent.

The mining industry, with a weight of 6.5 percent, public administration, education, property rental and business services, and fishing and aquaculture weighing 7.8 percent, 5.6 percent, 4.7 percent and 1.6. percent respectively.

The remaining lines of activity together accounted for 22.7 percent.