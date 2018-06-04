Mozambique economy grew 4.7% in first quarter – Official

The Mozambican economy posted positive growth of 4.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 1 percent during the corresponding period last year, an official said on Monday.National Statistics Institute director of national accounts and global indicators Mónica Magaua attributed the growth to expansion in agriculture and other extractive sectors.

“The gross domestic product growth was pushed by agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, forestry and extractive industries which had a positive impact,” Magaua told APA.

The official said Mozambique is on track to achieve the 5.3 percent growth projected for 2018, up from the 4.7 percent projected in 2017.